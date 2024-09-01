Americans work a lot. According to the World Economic Forum, the average American works almost 1,800 hours a year. This is among some of the longest average hours out of any of the most industrialized nations.

But if you are or know that person who refuses to take all their vacation time for fear of falling behind, you're not alone. The Pew Research Center says that only around 48% of Americans use all of their vacation. Guess "use it or lose it" doesn't apply here?

But how hard are people working when you break it down state by state?

Recenlty, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs, to the average leisure time spent per day.

Is New York One of the Country's Hardest Working States...Or Not?

Much like past studies, the results may disappoint many New Yorkers. New York ranked next to last when it came to hardest working states, says WaltHub's numbers.

The reason? New York's overall employment rate was one of the lowest in the country, according to the study. This was a huge factor which dragged the state's rating down.

In fact, New York ranked dead last when it came to the study's direct work factors; ie. employment rate, share of households where no adults work, and people 18-24 not working or enrolled in any sort of college, or not working with no high school diploma or GED.

North Dakota, Alaska, and Nebraska were the the nation's top hardness working states, according to WalletHub. West Virginia was last overall.

