New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week

From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area.

On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.

Well, it turns out that Puxatawney Phil may not be the best weatherman.

Even though it recently seemed that winter was finally kicking into gear, much of the New York area is now expected to see temperatures move in the exact opposite direction. Instead of setting low records, many areas could see new high temperatures in the record books by the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, the Hudson Valley will be approaching historic high temperatures on Friday. While the average for this time of year is 38, the Hudson Valley will see temperatures rise to the mid-50s. The high record for February 10 is 55 degrees, so it's quite possible we'll break that.

In fact, we may see even more records into next week as temperatures continue to track way above average. The extended forecast is calling for daytime temperatures to remain in the 50s all next week, with the possibility of hitting 60 degrees next Thursday.

All of these extreme temperatures have made it unlikely that we'll see any significant snow over the next two weeks. But if the groundhog is truly correct, there's still plenty of time for the white stuff to start falling. Who knows? Maybe March will be the month.

