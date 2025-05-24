New York to Give New Parents $1,800 Check; Who Will Qualify

New children born in New York are now entitled to an extra $1,800, free diapers and other perks in addition to expanded tax credits for parents.

Governor Hochul announced this week that New York is launching a nation-leading initiative that will financially support new parents with a one-time baby bonus. The birth allowance would come in the form of a $1,800 check to help cover the costs of baby supplies and other necessities.

New Perks for New Parents in New York State

Under the 2026 state budget, parents can expect to receive several new benefits. One of the most discussed is expanded tax credits that will cover an additional 180,000 children. Parents with children under the age of 4 will be provided with $1,000, while those with kids between four and 16 will get a $500 tax break. Hochul says the average credit will nearly double for parents from $472 to $943.

In addition to the tax credit, $9 million has been set aside in the budget to provide new parents with post-partum supplies, including free diapers. There's also $110 million in capital grants to renovate or build child care centers and $2.2 billion to expand access to child care.

$1,800 Baby Bonus for New York Parents

Another perk for some new parents will come in the form of the BABY Benefit, which stands for Birth Allowance for Beginning Year. The one-time $1,800 check is aimed at providing assistance to low-income parents.

Hochul says that the benefit is expected to boost the household income for thousands of New Yorkers when they need it the most. In order to qualify, parents must live in New York and already be on public assistance.

