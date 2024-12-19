New York Workers Now Eligible for 20 More Hours of Paid Leave

On January 1, New York will become the first state to offer an additional 20 hours of leave.

Say what you will about the cost of living in New York, but when it comes to quality of life, there are few places in the country that compares to the Empire State. Whether it's education, health services, recreation or individual rights, you truly get what you pay for.

While many other states are significantly cheaper to live in, they offer a much less comfortable way of life. A great example of this is an innovative program that will go into effect on January 1 that gives workers unprecedented access to healthcare without sacrificing salary.

canva canva loading...

20 Additional Hours of Sick Leave Offered to New York Workers

On Monday, Governor Hochul launched a campaign to let New Yorkers know about the state's new paid prenatal leave policy that will go into effect on January 1. The policy is the first in the nation to allow pregnant employees to take 20 hours of paid leave for a long list of pregnancy-related doctor visits.

This means that women can go for physical examinations, medical procedures, monitoring, testing and meetings with healthcare providers without risking their jobs or losing out on pay. The policy also covers fertility treatments and end-of-pregnancy care.

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul says she pushed to create the country's first paid prenatal leave policy because "No pregnant woman in New York should be forced to choose between a paycheck and a check-up"

Coverage under the policy is automatic, meaning that employees don't have to apply or sign up for additional sick time. Employers will be mandated by law to offer 20 hours of paid leave for expectant mothers in addition to existing sick leave.

The new policy does not currently cover employees who wish to attend appointments with their pregnant spouses or partners.

New York Companies That Hire Felons Ten companies with multiple New York Locations hiring felons Gallery Credit: Getty Images