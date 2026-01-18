A Life-Size LEGO model has rolled into the Hudson Valley ahead of the park's 2026 season.

LEGOLAND New York Resort has unveiled a life-size LEGO Ferrari 12 Cilindri ahead of its brand-new Ferrari Build and Race attraction opening on March 27.

LEGOLAND New Y ork LEGOLAND New Y ork loading...

Master Model Builders Create Life-Sized Ferrari

According to LEGOLAND, this massive model was constructed from 554,767 LEGO bricks. Master Model Builders spent more than 2,300 hours building the nearly 4,000-pound car, which now sits at the entrance to the new indoor attraction.

Visitors will even be able to slide into the driver’s seat and check out the details up close.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

The new Ferrari Build and Race attraction is designed to let kids and adults build and test their own miniature creations on extreme ramps and scan their designs into a virtual race simulator. This is the sixth LEGO Ferrari attraction worldwide, joining similar experiences in Billund, Windsor, California, Florida, and Malaysia.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

Big Season Ahead for LEGOLAND New York

The new life-sized Ferrari model is just one of 15,000 LEGO sculptures that are scattered around the park. Visitors will once again be able to watch Master Model Builders work on them when the 2026 season kicks off. Other favorites like the Water Playground, the LEGO Festival pop-ups, and the long-running Brick-or-Treat and Holiday Bricktacular events are all scheduled to return this year.