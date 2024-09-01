3 New York Towns Named ‘Most Pristine’ in America

Towns in the Hudson Valley, Long Island and Adirondack regions of New York have been named among the cleanest and most scenic places in the country.

New York officials recently announced that the state welcomed a record 306.3 million visitors in 2023. Tourism is booming in the Empire State, which is great news for local businesses and the economy. Speaking at the New York State Fair this week, Governor Hochul attributed New York's popularity with tourists to its diverse regions, which offer something for everyone.

The pride that many New Yorkers take in their communities was also recently recognized in a nationwide survey ranking the most "pristine" streets in America.

"Most Pristine" Streets in America

The survey was conducted by Waster Removal USA, who compiled a list of the top 100 cleanest and scenic streets in America. Thousands of people from across the country participated in the rankings of specific streets that are among the most beautiful in the country

Topping the list was Savannah, Georgia. The city's famous Broughton Street earned high honors for not only its cleanliness but also its "historical charm". In second place was Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado followed by Augusta, Georgia's Broad Street.

Three New York Cities Ranked as Having the Most Pristine Streets

According to the survey, there are three "pristine" streets in New York State. The highest-ranking city was Sag Harbor on Long Island. The city's Main Street was named the 19th most beautiful roadway in America.

Main Street in Lake Placid also made the list, coming in at 39. The popular tourist destination is packed with lots of charm and incredible views. While the Hudson Valley always ranks high on lists like this, only Beacon was able to crack the top 100.

One of the fastest-growing cities in the Hudson Valley, Beacon has undergone quite a transformation. Old, dilapidated buildings and struggling businesses have been replaced with fancy new buildings and hip, expensive restaurants and boutiques. The changes have made an impact, earning the Hudson Valley city's Main Street the 28th spot on the list.

What do you think? Is there another New York street that you think deserves to be on the list? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page or by messaging us on our app.

