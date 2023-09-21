McDonald's is bringing back a very hot menu item to locations in New York state and nationwide soon. The specialty has been on and off McDonald's menus in years past, and now the fast food franchise plans to bring it to restaurants for a limited time.

Fans of McDonald's have taken to social media requesting this item become a permanent part of the menu before.

McDonald's in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

McDonald's has 615 locations in the state.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets Are Back

The New York Post says that McDonald's will add their Spicy Chicken McNuggets to menus. The franchise says that the nuggets are "breaded in a crispy coating and spiced with aged cayenne and chili pepper, come in four sizes — 6, 10, 20, and 40 pieces."

Other Returning Items?

McDonald's posted on their Facebook page that they brought back their McRib in late 2022. However, it appeared the McRib was only back for a limited time, as they hinted to get "one while you can" and order in the app for delivery or pick up "before you say goodbye"..

They even referred to it as the The McRib Farewell Tour

Of course, companies like McDonald's often hype these sort of events, and make it sound like the item will be gone for good very soon to create a sense of urgency.

McRib History

Menu items at fast food restaurants seem to come and go. In 2020, McDonald's brought back the McRib to every McDonald's in the country for the first time since 2012. Before that, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's locations, making it hard to find for many.

The pork sandwich (or, whatever it really is) has appeared on and off at select restaurants since the early 1980s.

