Magnetic Resonance Imaging machines are non-invasive technology that can help diagnose a number of medical conditions, that avoids exposing patients to harmful radiation you may find with X-ray machines and other devices.

However, there can be a few safety concerns, such as the strong magnetic field created by the MRI machines that can "attract ferromagnetic objects". This can potentially turn certain items not bolted down into dangerous flying projectiles.

Unfortunately, one man from New York found out the hard way. Officials say the entire incident was very preventable, had the man followed instructions.

New York Man Wearing Metal Chains Sucked Into MRI Machine

PIX11 is reporting that a 61-year-old is in critical condition after being sucked into an MRI machine Wednesday afternoon. The Nassau County Police Department says that the man was injured at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury when he was reportedly in the MRI room without permission as a scan was underway.

NBC News says that the man was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck which is what drew him towards the machine. An investigation is ongoing.

It is not clear if the man was a patient or a guest.

