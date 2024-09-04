You would think people would learn at some point? Unfortunately, some never do.

Police say a New York state man, who's no stranger to law enforcement, has once again landed himself in a lot of trouble. Officials say the suspect, with a long history of arrests, was once again picked up by police after he broke into a local business.

Should There Be a Change in Policy To Keep Repeat Offenders Off the Streets?

Cases like this are bound to draw attention to New York's controversial "catch and release" policies, as some question how repeat offenders are back out on the streets only to commit the same offenses over and over again.

An example of this scenario took place earlier in 2024 where a woman from New York State woman got busted twice for an alleged DWI in just under three hours. And again, in that case, the suspect was back out on the streets in no time, says officials.

Bail reform went into effect in January 2020 and largely did away with cash bail for many misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges. A number of state and local politicians from both major parties have pushed to amend the reform in recent years.

Police Say New York State Man Arrested 45 Times Makes It 46

WNYT reports that a 53-year-old Watervliet man, who police say has been arrested 45 times, was arrested yet again. Police say the suspect broke into a Watervliet business August 18, and stole several guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the alleged suspect's residence and found the stolen weapons, reports WNYT. The suspect is now facing numerous charges, including grand larceny. The same man is "currently on parole and has been arrested on 24 felony counts in the past and had 29 convictions", says police.