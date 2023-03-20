An employee at a paper mill in New York state was taken to the hospital after he got trapped inside a paper machine, according to police. Sources say firefighters and medical responders had to perform life saving measures on the man, who was on the ground at the time emergency crews showed up.

Over five thousand Americans died in 2019 due to accidents at the workplace, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Man Trapped Inside Paper Machine

WROC says the accident happened Sunday evening, when an employee of International Paper in Rochester somehow got trapped inside machinery while it was running. Investigators say the man had been operating the heavy machinery at the time he got trapped inside. Police say that the man's coworkers performed CPR, before firefighters and emergency responders were able to reach him.

WROC says he was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Another New York State Man Rescued After Getting Stuck in Paper Machine

If this incident sounds a bit familiar, then you may remember this story?

WGRZ says it all went down in November 2021 when a 40-year-old employee at the Cascade Plant, in western New York, somehow got trapped in a roller that feeds paper.

WGRZ says that police and firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the trapped man. Officials say he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.