A resident living in New York state claims they spotted something odd in the skies right before Christmas. But this wasn't a flying sleigh and reindeer this person said they witnessed that particular night. And while this encounter came at a time when the country was attempting to figure out what was behind all the drones in the skies, the recent report paints an even stranger picture.

The alleged witnessed filed a report with the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center about a mystery object they claim was surrounded by a weird "haze", that "emitted beams" and "changed color". They also claim it was very loud.

New York State Resident Claims Strange Object Emitted Red & Blue Lights, Caused Loud Booms

A resident from Atlanta, New York (in Steuben County) says that on the night of December 22, they observed a "strange thing in the sky", that they initially thought was "a star until it started darting around". The report filed to the NUFORC also says this object emanated "loud booms".

The resident says they went outside with they family to investigate after hearing the "booms", and noticed a very large object that looked like a “star”. The report says this starlike object shot out "red and blue light", while "darting around in a small circle".

The person says they used their binoculars to get a closer look, and says they witnessed three tiers of blue and red lights that were repeatedly circling around. The report says the family watched the object for "at least 15 minutes" and then noticed that there were two more similar objects around the first.

