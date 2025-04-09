Man Breaks Into Hotel Attacking Man and Dog in Sullivan County

Incident took place at the Knights Inn Hotel in Liberty, NY.

A terrible story out of Sullivan County at the 2 star rated Knights Inn Liberty off Route 52 in Liberty, NY with the arrest of a local man following an investigation into a break in and assault of a man and dog,

With reviews like "Being in there for only 3 minutes tops, we saw two roaches run across the room", "Crackpipe in bathroom and empty cigarette pack in nonsmoking room", and "bedbugs", its safe to say the the Knights Inn Liberty does not have a great reputation, and perhaps some shady clientele.

attachment-Knights Inn Liberty Google Reviews loading...

Man Arrested at Knights Inn After Breaking into Room and Attacking Man and Dog

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the Village of Liberty Police Department according to a press release arrested Nigdrew Reynolds, 32, of Liberty, following an investigation into a violent incident at the Knights Inn Hotel on State Route 52 in the Village of Liberty. Liberty Police officers responded to the hotel after receiving a report of a broken door and a possible altercation involving a dog. Responding officers located and arrested Reynolds at the scene without incident. The investigation revealed that Reynolds had thrown a rock through the hotel window and forcibly and unlawfully entered the hotel room by breaking down the door. Once inside, he began assaulting the occupant and a dog that was in the room. The altercation spilled into the hallway, where bystanders witnessed Reynolds abusing the dog. Several intervened and physically tackled him to prevent further harm to the animal. During the chaos, Reynolds, a bystander, and the dog’s owner sustained injuries caused by the dog as it attempted to defend itself and its owner. Reynolds was charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree (felonies), Assault in the 3rd Degree, and Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring an Animal (misdemeanors). He was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Get our free mobile app

Chief of Police Steven D’Agata stated, “This is yet another example of a disturbing and violent incident at this location—one of several in just the past two weeks. The frequency and severity of these events highlight a systemic failure in how individuals are being housed here. While the Liberty Police Department remains committed to both proactive crime reduction and swift response when incidents occur, it is clear we cannot arrest our way out of this problem. Meaningful, systemic changes are urgently needed.”

Criminal charges are merely allegations that a defendant has committed violations of the criminal law, and as such they are not evidence of guilt. All defendants have a presumption of innocence and are entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the burden of the State of New York to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Village of Liberty Police Department Village of Liberty Police Department loading...

Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After" The one time "Queen of the Catskills" was abandoned from 1986 until 2018, when the remaining structures were demolished. Prior to that video footage was captured by JP Videos and others. Here are some of the before and after pictures of Grossinger's in Liberty, NY. Gallery Credit: Karolyi