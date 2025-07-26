Popular Souvenir is Illegal to Buy or Sell in New York State

It turns out that a popular New York souvenir is actually against the law and now police are beginning to crack down on people who buy or sell them.

I recently found out that a keepsake people have been collecting for years is forbidden in New York State. It's quite unnerving to learn that something you may have purchased and still own in a drawer somewhere can land you a $500 fine, but that's the case for many New Yorkers who may have no idea that their souvenir is actually illegal contraband.

Protests Against Police Brutality Over Death Of George Floyd Continue In NYC Getty Images loading...

New York Souvenir Forbidden By Law

CBS News recently reported on an increase in fraud cases against the New York State Department of Transportation. The news item says that many commuters are getting around paying tolls and congestion pricing by replacing their own license plates with vanity plates purchased as souvenirs.

Last year we told you about a Pine Bush man who was charged thousands of dollars in erroneous EZ Pass fees because of his novelty Ghostbusters license plates. Pete Mosen has plates that say ECTO-1 and ECTO-1A as a tribute to his favorite film. Unfortunately, replicas of those plates are also sold online and illegally used by toll evaders to fool the EZ-Pass plate readers. When these criminals' fake plates are scanned, it's Mosen who winds up getting the bill.

State Cuts Funds To New York's "I Love New York" Tourism Office Getty Images loading...

Souvenir License Plates Illegal in New York State

In an interview with CBS News, Attorney Kenneth Mollins warned that it's illegal to sell, manufacture or distribute vanity license plates in New York State. Each infraction can bring a fine of up to $500.

Up until now, the law has not consistently been enforced. Shoppers at any New York souvenir stand will likely find novelty New York State plates as well as reproductions of plates from movies such as Back to the Future and Ghostbusters.

Sting operations targeting both sellers of the illegal plates and people using them to evade tolls have now begun in New York. So, the next time you're looking to bring home a memento of your trip to the city, you might want to stick to a magnet or mug and leave the illegal license plate behind.

65 Obnoxious Banned License Plates In New York State Here are some of the crude, hilarious, and off-the-wall personalized license plates that were denied in New York state in 2022. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva