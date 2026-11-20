Orange County DA Urges Hunters to Put Safety First Ahead of Opening Day

Southern Zone Big-Game Season Opens Saturday

If you’re heading into the woods this weekend for the start of New York’s regular firearms season, local officials are reminding hunters to make safety a priority.

New York’s Southern Zone big-game firearms season for deer and bear gets underway Saturday, November 21, and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler is urging hunters, including those taking young hunters out for the first time, to review their safety plans before heading into the woods.

Hoovler says hunters should take a few minutes before heading out to make sure everyone knows where the other members of their party will be, that required fluorescent orange or pink clothing is visible, and that someone at home knows where they are hunting and when they are expected back.

A Few Important Hunter Safety Reminders

Tell someone where you're going. Leave a plan with someone at home that includes where you'll be hunting, who you're with and when you expect to return. If your plans change, let them know.

Leave a plan with someone at home that includes where you'll be hunting, who you're with and when you expect to return. If your plans change, let them know. Make yourself visible. New York requires anyone hunting deer or bear with a firearm, as well as anyone accompanying them, to wear fluorescent orange or pink visible from all directions. Hunters can also meet the requirement by wearing at least 250 square inches of qualifying fluorescent material above the waist.

New York requires anyone hunting deer or bear with a firearm, as well as anyone accompanying them, to wear fluorescent orange or pink visible from all directions. Hunters can also meet the requirement by wearing at least 250 square inches of qualifying fluorescent material above the waist. Treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction and keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot. Hunters should also use only the correct ammunition for their firearm and never handle a firearm while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction and keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot. Hunters should also use only the correct ammunition for their firearm and never handle a firearm while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Know what's beyond your target. Movement or a sound in the brush isn't enough to identify a target. Hunters should be certain of what they're shooting at and what lies behind it. Officials also warn against firing at water or hard, flat surfaces where bullets can ricochet.

Movement or a sound in the brush isn't enough to identify a target. Hunters should be certain of what they're shooting at and what lies behind it. Officials also warn against firing at water or hard, flat surfaces where bullets can ricochet. Be careful in tree stands. Hunters using a tree stand are urged to wear a full-body safety harness connected to a lifeline and remain connected throughout the entire climb, while in the stand and until both feet are safely back on the ground.

Hunters using a tree stand are urged to wear a full-body safety harness connected to a lifeline and remain connected throughout the entire climb, while in the stand and until both feet are safely back on the ground. Secure firearms after the hunt. Firearms should be unloaded when they're no longer being used. At home, unloaded firearms should be locked up, with ammunition secured separately and kept out of children's reach.

The goal is simple: enjoy the season, look out for the people you're hunting with and come home safe.