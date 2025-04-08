Hundreds Laid Off at NY Plant After Receiving $45M in Tax Credits

After being touted by Governor Hochul as an investment in New York's future, a manufacturing plant is laying off hundreds of workers.

In 2023, the governor celebrated the grand opening of a cutting-edge facility that was supposed to create more than 1,600 "green jobs" in New York. In the two years since the company's big ribbon-cutting ceremony, it has only hired fewer than half the number of promised employees and is now laying off more than two-thirds of them.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York Manufacturing Facility Announces Mass Layoffs

The announcement of layoffs comes after several other high-profile firings that have taken place across New York since the beginning of 2025. In March, 239 employees were laid off after Staffing Boutique lost a government contract for hiring nonprofit and educational employees. This came after Amscan announced that it was eliminating over 500 warehouse jobs in the Hudson Valley due to the bankruptcy of Party City. Smaller companies, like a 90-year-old coffee company that suddenly shuttered its Westchester plant, have also left hundreds of New Yorkers without a job.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Plug Power, the company that unveiled a cutting-edge plant in the Capital Region just two years ago, recently announced that it is laying off 261 workers in an effort to "improve financial stability and operational efficiency". The company's restructuring plan is targeting the same Slingerlands Facility that Governor Hochul helped open by extending more than $45 million in performance-based Green Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits.

The company's CEO, Andy Marsh, told News 10 that the company is still "deeply committed to the Albany area".

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.