Beans, beans, the magical fruit...

A man from New York state is facing a second degree assault charge, after a somewhat bizarre incident that took place shortly after midnight on April 3, according to WIVB.

Police say the suspect then fled the area, right before officials arrived on the scene. One could certainly say this case of alleged assault was a bit unusual, given what the suspect allegedly used to attack the victim, according to reports.

The latest incident comes only a few weeks after another strange dispute that allegedly saw a suspect strike a victim over the head with a guitar in the Saratoga area. Then, there this weird incident, as New York State Police reported that a disturbance between two males in the town of Cortlandville lead to a man striking another man over the head with a sick full of rocks.

New York State Man Allegedly Assaults Victim With A Can of Beans

WIVB reports that police arrested a 32-year-old Jamestown man after an alleged assault April 3. The Jamestown Police Department says that when their officers arrived, the suspect, who is homeless, had assaulted the victim with a can of beans and fled the scene. WGRZ reports that officers soon located the bean bandit an took him into custody.

WGRZ reports that the suspect was taken to the city jail where he awaits arraignment. Officers did not disclose what kind of beans, or brand, the suspect used in the alleged attack.

