Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in New York This Week?

Flags are flying at half-mast all over New York due to a tragic loss.

You've probably noticed that flags have been lowered throughout the Hudson Valley. Unlike when flags were ordered to be lowered by the federal government for the death of former president Jimmy Carter , the decision to place flags in a position of mourning this week was made by Governor Hochul and only applies to municipalities in the State of New York.

Why Flags are Lowered in New York

The decision to lower flags as a symbol of mourning can be made nationally, by state or by local municipalities. Orders to fly flags at half-staff are more common on the federal or state level, but there have been situations when a local person of interest has been honored by a specific town or city lowering the flag.

New York Flies Flags at Half-Staff After Horrible Tragedy

The decision to lower flags throughout New York State came from Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this week. The order to fly flags at half-staff was made after a tragic fire that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old first responder.

Last Wednesday, John Gaudet was responding to a fire in Binghamton when a wall collapsed. Gaudet and two other firefighters were injured in the blaze and taken to the hospital. Later that evening, the 40-year-old firefighter was pronounced dead.

To honor Gaudet, flags were ordered to fly at half-staff on Wednesday, February 19.

Who Was John Gaudet from Binghamton, New York?

John Gaudet was born in Binghamton where he spent the majority of his life serving the community. The avid sports fan coached lacrosse coach for several local school districts and volunteered as a youth football, basketball and lacrosse coach for his son's teams. Aside from caring for his family, Gaudet was also dedicated to protecting the community, serving as a member of the Binghamton Fire Department. The fire chief described Gaudet as "fearless, dedicated and always putting others before himself."

