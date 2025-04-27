Fewer New Yorkers Planning Summer Vacations for Surprising Reason

As summer approaches, fewer New Yorkers are planning to head to the beach or lake. And the reason why may surprise you.

Most people equate summertime with vacation. With the kids out of school and the weather warming up, families traditionally pack up their bags and head out of town for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

When I was a kid, our family had very little money, but we always figured out a way to head to the Jersey Shore. Even if it was just for a long weekend, summer just wouldn't have been the same without taking a vacation.

Sadly, it appears that fewer Americans are opting to take a vacation. According to a recent survey from Bankrate, less than half of the population is even considering going on vacation. That number is down from last year.

Canva Canva loading...

Statistics Show Reason Why New Yorkers Aren't Going on Vacation This Year

While 86% of Americans say they're interested in taking a vacation, only 46% of survey participants say they have plans to travel this summer. This number has fallen considerably from 2024, when 53% of Americans said they were planning vacations.

Travel has become more expensive, but surprisingly, it's not the price of hotels or airfare that is keeping people at home. It turns out that vacations are being canceled because of the newly rising costs of everyday items. Tariffs and chaos in Washington have spooked many people who now say they're more fearful of layoffs and price increases on essential items.

According to the survey, 65% of those not taking a trip this year say they simply can't afford it. While money is the main factor for canceling vacation, 23% say they're simply not interested, while not being able to take off of work and vacation being too much of a hassle were both sited as reasons for not going away by 16% of those who were surveyed.

Where are Americans Vacationing This Year?

Among those who are taking a vacation, the majority will be staying in the United States. 38% will be traveling domestically as opposed to 15% who say they are planning an international trip. 10% are planning a stay-cation. Respondents in the survey could choose more than one answer.

Bankrate.com Bankrate.com loading...

Will you be taking a vacation this year? You can tell us why or why not on our Facebook page or by texting us on our mobile app.

Get our free mobile app