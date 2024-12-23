New York State Police report that a traffic stop one of the state's most traveled highways has lead to felony drug charges for one suspect. Officials say a New York man is facing multiple charges, including 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree.

According to Saland Law PC, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree: Class A-I felony; is punishable by up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Police Say Man Facing Multiple Felonies After Stop On New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 18, troopers from Tarrytown arrested a Bronx man for felony drug and gun possession on the Interstate-87 in Town of Greenburgh.

Offcials say that at approximately 1:00 pm, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Rogue for violations of the vehicle and traffic law on the New York State Thruway.

Police say an investigation determined the operator, identified as a 27-year-old male, was in possession of a stolen loaded SCCY Industries 9mm firearm from North Carolina, approximately 1,574 grams of white cocaine, 15 grams of pink cocaine, 354 grams of Alprazolam, 467 grams of cannabis, 6 grams of amphetamine, 3 grams of MDA and 145 grams of heroin as well as various drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arraigned in the village of Dobbs Ferry and remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail on several vehicle and traffic violations and 18 criminal charges.

