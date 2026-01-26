A Nassau County Detective has been arrested and charged by the FBI following an undercover investigation.

WARNING: The accusations are disturbing.

Robert Sacco, 38, a Nassau County Detective from Huntington, NY, was charged on January 24, 2026 with attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

The complaint against Sacco states, in October 2025, he communicated with an undercover law enforcement officer over an online application and encrypted messaging for about four months. During those communications, Sacco "expressed his sexual interest in children, discussed meeting the undercover officer and his purported 10-year-old daughter to sexually abuse her, and ejaculated on pictures of the undercover officer’s purported 10-year-old daughter."

In January 2026, Sacco reportedly "suggested video chatting with the undercover officer and the purported child so that Sacco could watch the undercover officer sexually abuse the child for Sacco’s sexual gratification." He also reportedly communicated with the undercover officer about the sex acts the undercover officer would engage in with the child.

According to the FBI, on January 23, 2026, Sacco signed into a video call on an encrypted application with the intent to watch the undercover officer engage in sexually explicit conduct with the 10-year-old child. When the undercover officer told Sacco that the child would not come out of her room, Sacco asked if the undercover officer wanted to “postpone.”

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Division Craig Tremaroli made the announcement in a press release Sunday.

“The allegations in this case describe a profound betrayal of public trust,” said Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III. “A sworn law enforcement officer is accused of using an online communications platform to pursue the sexual exploitation of a child and to facilitate horrific abuse for his own gratification. Let me be clear: anyone who preys on children—especially those entrusted to protect the public—will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No badge, no position, and no title will shield a child predator from justice.”

Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli called the allegations "absolutely vile."

“As a member of law enforcement, Mr. Sacco allegedly broke the very laws he swore to uphold, and now he faces serious charges and significant time in federal prison. The FBI’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force will continue to use every resource available to swiftly identify, investigate, and bring to justice these dangerous predators looking to harm our most vulnerable.”

Sacco appeared in court in Brooklyn Sunday and was detained pending his transfer to the Northern District of New York for an appearance at a later date.

The charge filed against Sacco carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and parole for least 5 years and up to life.

The FBI is investigating the case with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department and the New York State Police

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.