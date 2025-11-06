Officials say that a 90-year-old man traveling on one of the area's busiest highways crashed his vehicle early Wednesday afternoon. The collision also involved a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle, according to a police report.

Elderly Man Crashes Into New York State DOT Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 5, at approximately 12:30 PM, troopers in Deposit responded to State Highway 17, in the town of Hancock, for a report of a crash in a work zone.

Police say that an investigation at the scene revealed that a Toyota Corolla, operated by a 90-year-old man from of Mahwah, New Jersey was traveling west on Highway 17 when he struck a skid steer owned by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The skid steer was being operated by a 44-year-old employee of the DOT in the left lane of a marked construction zone, says police.

Officials say that both the New Jersey man and the DOT employee were transported by the hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

