A minor earthquake, right outside of the state, shook parts of New York Monday morning. This again follows a fairly active period of tremors reported across the Northeast, though each of the reported earthquakes were minor.

PIX11 had reported that small 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck 8 miles north of Pulteneyville, in Wayne County, New York, in late October. The United States Geological Survey says that residents "in the area reported feeling weak to light shaking".

SI Live says there have been 45 earthquakes of this writing in the past two years in New York. According to the NESEC, around 551 earthquakes were recorded in New York state from 1737-2016.

Minor Earthquake Shakes Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that a small earthquake was felt around a vicinity near Northwest Harborcreek, Pennsylvania Monday morning. The earthquake registered a 2.3 on the Richter Scale, as some minor shaking was felt over state lines in New York.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.