New York State Police say that they are currently investigating a crash that claimed the life of a driver. The single-vehicle crash occurred Thursday afternoon on a county route. Not only did first responders have to contend with the expected debris from the accident, police report that electrical wires had fallen from a damaged telephone pole.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

New York State Police Investigate Crash That Claimed Driver's Life

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers are currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on County Route 54 in the town of Clayton, Jefferson County.

Troopers say that on March 27, at approximately 4:46 PM, a Toyota Tacoma exited the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a telephone pole. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene, says offcials. Live electrical wires from the damaged pole were preventing immediate access to the vehicle.

National Grid responded to address the hazard. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

New York State Police have identified the victim of the crash as identified as 45-year-old Marc Bryan Gross of Evans Mills, New York.