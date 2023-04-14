Wildlife has emerged from winter, and soon your yard and area could have some new four-legged or winged visitors.

But you really have to watch out when you're on the road. Hitting a something like a deer can not only kill the animal, but put you and your family at high risk for serious injury. A study from State Farm took a look at the state by state numbers for collisions on the road with animals.

The Study

States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate You might think a state with so much land and wilderness like New York would be the most dangerous?

Deer are obviously one of the big hazards to watch out for. But farm animals, large rodents, and even stray cats and dogs can dart out in front of you when you least expect it, causing a potentially fatal crash.

How Safe is New York?

According to State Farm you have a 1 in 140 chance of hitting an animal on roads in New York state. This puts New York at 35th overall, ranking it as one of the lower risk states. This is in stark contrast to Pennsylvania (6th overall), where you have a 1 in 35 chance of hitting a deer or other wildlife.

West Virginia was the most dangerous state, with a 1 in 35 chance. Alaska was safest, with a 1 in 395 chance.

State Farm estimates there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Here's an example why you still need to be careful where you operate a motor vehicle.

The Steuben County Sherriff's Office said a 52-year-old man on his motorcycle hit a deer after the animal had entered the roadway in June 2022. the Horseheads man was said to have suffered serious injuries, and was taken to the hospital by helicopter WENY says that no charges have been filed.

A study, posted in 2015 by Bradley W. Smith, MD, Cathy M. Buyea, MS, and Mark J. Anders, MD, found that the records from ECMC from May 2007 to June 2011 claim that 39 of the 487 patients involved in motorcycle accidents, had collided with deer.