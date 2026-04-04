What is Denim Day and Why is New York Officially Recognizing it?

While denim is usually associated with casual fun, Denim Day is quite serious and something that New York will be recognizing this month.

Denim is one of those rare fabrics that has never really gone out of style. From workwear in the 1800s to everyday fashion today, jeans have managed to stay relevant through changing trends, music eras, and generations.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Originally popularized during the California Gold Rush as durable clothing for laborers, denim became a symbol of rebellion in the 1950s and 60s, thanks to movie stars and rock musicians. Today, it’s just as common in offices and classrooms as it is at concerts or backyard barbecues.

Comfortable, tough, and versatile, denim has proven it can adapt to just about any moment in history. And now, it has become part of something much bigger than fashion.

The Story Behind Denim Day

Denim Day is observed each April as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The movement began after a controversial court decision in Italy overturned a rape conviction, arguing that because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped remove them, implying consent. The ruling sparked international outrage, with women in the Italian Parliament wearing jeans as a symbol of solidarity and protest.

That protest eventually inspired what is now known as Denim Day, an annual campaign encouraging people to wear jeans as a visible show of support for survivors of sexual assault and to challenge harmful myths about consent and victim blaming.

Denim Day is now recognized around the world and typically takes place on the last Wednesday of the month, which is April 29 this year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why New York Is Participating in Denim Day

New York State is recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, highlighting resources for survivors and efforts to prevent gender-based violence. As part of the observance, state landmarks were illuminated in teal, the color associated with sexual assault awareness, earlier this week and will once again on April 29.

State leaders say the annual observance is meant to support survivors, encourage conversations about consent, and promote stronger protections. Governor Hochul says the support for victims doesn't stop at just wearing blue jeans. The latest state budget proposals include important measures aimed at strengthening how evidence from sexual assault cases is preserved and handled, giving survivors more control over decisions involving rape kits.

New York’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day. You can call (800) 942-6906, text (844) 997-2121 or chat at opdv.ny.gov.