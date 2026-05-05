Dangerous Gas Blend Being Sold in New York; What to Look For

Thanks to the War in Iran, gas stations are now allowed to sell gas blends that are cheaper for them, but dangerous to your equipment. Here's what to look for.

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A New Fuel Option Is Now Legal Nationwide

The federal government has issued an emergency waiver allowing gas stations to begin selling E15 fuel on May 1. The gasoline that's blended with 15% ethanol instead of the usual 10% is usually only allowed to be sold during the warmer, summer months.

The move is meant to boost fuel supply and keep prices down heading into the busy driving season.

As the cheaper option begins to appear at pumps, you may be tempted to choose that option for the savings but experts say to use this blend with extreme caution.

Cheaper Gas Option is “Deadly” for Your Mower

E15 is not approved for lawn mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, boats, or most outdoor equipment. Manufacturers warn that the cheaper blend can corrode fuel lines and engine parts and clog carburetors and fuel systems.

The cheaper gas can also absorb water and separate over time, which is bad for equipment that sits in your garage between uses. Over time, it can lead to expensive damage or complete engine failure.

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Is E15 Safe For Your Car?

Most cars made in 2001 or newer are approved to run on E15. But even if your car can use it, there’s a tradeoff.

Ethanol contains less energy than gasoline, which means you may get slightly worse gas mileage with E15 compared to E10. So while it's cheaper per gallon, you're going to burn through it faster. Critics say this makes any savings from using this fuel minimal at best.

How to Tell What You’re Pumping

E15 is supposed to be clearly labeled at the pump. Look for stickers that say: “Contains up to 15% ethanol.”

If you don’t see that, you’re likely getting the standard E10 fuel most people are used to.

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Safer Option for Lawn Equipment in New York

Lawncare experts point out that some stations, including Stewart’s Shops, offer premium non-ethanol gasoline, which is actually ideal for small engines.

That fuel is specifically recommended for things like lawn mowers, snowblowers, boats and motorcycles. The non-ethanol option is more stable, less corrosive, and better for equipment that sits for long periods.

What You Should Do Before Your Next Fill-Up

If you’re filling a gas can for yard work this spring, make sure to check the label before you pump and avoid anything marked E15 for small engines. Stick with E10 or, even better, ethanol-free fuel as added protection for your mower.