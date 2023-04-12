Coyote Escapes New York Neighborhood And Then Ends Up in River

This is something you don't see every day. Police said they responded to what witnesses thought was a dog fighting the river currents. But when officers arrived on the scene, what was swimming in the river was not exactly a domesticated dog.

Coyotes in New York State

The New York DEC says that Eastern coyotes have been present in New York state since the 1930s, though some sources say they were here even earlier. Animals Around the Globe says that coyotes are firmly established throughout all New York counties except Long Island and New York City (though there have been increased sightings across both areas in recent years).

Their numbers across New York state have been estimated at between 20,000 and 30,000, according to sources.

Coyote in the East River

NBC is reporting that Animal Care Centers of NY received a call about a coyote in the backyard of a home in the Bronx Monday morning. NBC says once a specialist from the organization showed up, the coyote took off. From there, things really took a weird turn.

NBC says that eventually, the same animal ended up in the East River, for an unknown amount of time. This is when the NYPD says they got a call about what was described as a"distressed" dog in the river. NBC says that the NYPD Harbor Unit made the save around 3 PM Monday. The coyote was described as a healthy female, who was a bit nervous when rescued.

Not too many details are available, though officials say the DEC will probably come for the coyote to be picked up and brought back to the wild.