All New Yorkers to Have Access to COVID Shot This Year, Regardless of Age

Thanks to an order expected to be signed later today, New Yorkers will be able to get a COVID shot with no restrictions. However, there are still some questions that have been left unanswered.

According to the New York Times, Governor Kathy Hochul's office indicated that she is planning to sign an executive order on Friday that would allow anyone who wants a COVID vaccine to receive it.

It's still unclear exactly what the order will consist of, but it's expected to eliminate some of the unusually strict limits the Trump administration has put on the vaccine. The FDA released surprise guidance last week that has left adults under the age of 65 unable to receive a shot this year unless they suffer from a list of specific medical conditions.

The guidance is in stark contrast to advice from an overwhelming majority of medical professionals who say the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting children and adults from the virus.

Who Will Be Able to Receive a COVID Shot in New York State?

Due to the change in guidance from the federal government, pharmacies have paused giving out the vaccine in New York unless patients can produce a prescription from a doctor. This includes those over the age of 65 who are at the most risk of complications from COVID.

Under the executive order, pharmacists would be allowed to administer COVID shots to anyone over the age of three, without the need for a prescription from a doctor. However, some have expressed concern about whether insurance companies would cover the costs because of the strict FDA guidelines.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a similar order on Thursday that not only allows pharmacists to administer shots to anyone, but also requires that insurance companies cover the cost. If Hochul's executive order has the same provision, it would offer the same level of protection against COVID as New Yorkers have been receiving over the past few years.

