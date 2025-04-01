Cannabis Could Soon be Available at New York Movie Theaters

The concession stand at your local movie theater may soon offer more than just popcorn.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management says that New Yorkers may soon be able to get high while watching their favorite movies on the big screen.

Last year, New York passed legislation to allow alcohol sales at the movies as part of its 2024 budget. Since then, theaters across the state have been applying for licenses to add booze to their menus in hopes of generating more ticket sales and revenue. Now, New Yorkers may be able to catch an even bigger buzz while watching their favorite films.

Anyone who's been to the theater since the legalization of recreational marijuana knows that the moviegoing experience has changed quite drastically. For some movie premieres, it would be hard to distinguish the parking lot at the theater from the parking lot at a Phish concert.

Whether it's vaping, smoking or popping some edibles to kick in by the time the previews end, many moviegoers are looking to enhance their experience by enjoying legalized recreational weed.

NY Plans to Allow Theaters to Offer Recreational Cannabis

Taylor Randi Lee, the press secretary for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, tells Variety that the state plans to allow theaters to apply for licenses that would allow them to serve marijuana and have moviegoers consume legal weed in the theater.

Under the current law, movie theaters in New York are forbidden from selling cannabis, but there are plans to allow them to obtain an event permit or a consumption lounge license that would change all of that.

