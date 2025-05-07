As the wave of drone sightings continue, many New York state residents and officials have raised their concerns and want answers why so many of them are here all of a sudden. The unmanned flying aircraft have been witnessed across the country, with some objects seen hovering near police and military installations, power grids, airports, and residential areas.

With many residents saying that the government hasn't given the public enough disclosure on the issue, there could be a few people wanting to take matters into their hands.

A joint statement release by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the Federal Aviation Administration, posted at The Guardian, says that "the FBI has received tips of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings in the last few weeks with approximately 100 leads generated, and the federal government is supporting state and local officials in investigating these reports."

Is It Legal In New York State To Shoot Down a Drone?

The answer is no. According to information from the FAA, posted at LoHud, shooting at a drone is considered the same as shooting at an aircraft, which is a federal crime.

Commercial drone pilots or government employees must get a Remote Pilot Certificate from the FAA. According to LoHud, recreational pilots must take the Recreational UAS Safety Test, follow FAA recreational model aircraft rules, and register them if the drones weigh more than 0.55 pounds.

If you plan on flying a drone, here are all the FAA requirements.

