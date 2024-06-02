While the debate may continue between buffalo wing purists versus fans of boneless wings, one casual dining chain has a new offer that may pique a lot of interest.

Buffalo Wild Wings has launched a special deal that can get customers all-you-can-eat boneless wings, and other deals, at their New York state restaurants.

So, what's the catch? How long is the offer valid?

Buffalo Wild Wing Locations in the Hudson Valley and New York State

Buffalo Wild Wings has 40 locations across New York state, according to Scrape Hero.

They have Hudson Valley locations in Wappingers Falls, Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Nanuet, and White Plains, as well as a number of spots in New Jersey, and Connecticut.

BWW Brings All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings

CBS is reporting that Buffalo Wild Wings is giving customers the chance to order endless boneless wings and fries for just $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday. The franchise announced that the special deal is valid at New York state locations and nationwide from now until July 10.

USA Today says the offer is available for customers dining in and is limited to one person per order.

McDonald's Making Big Upgrades To Their Burgers at New York State Locations

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook.

One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle. They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the tweaks will bring out even more flavor to their burgers, as the chain has already rolled out the new recipe at locations in Canada, and Australia. and on the United States west coast. McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations this year.

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.