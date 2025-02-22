Best Documentary via YouTube Best Documentary via YouTube loading...

Owls are one of nature's more fascinating animals due to their appearance, hunting abilities, and silent flight. It's also pretty wild to watch an animal rotate its head 360 degrees.

According to Badgerland Birding, there are eight different species of owl found across New York state. Some of the more recognizable species of owl found in the Empire State include the Great Horned, Barred, Eastern Screech, and Barn owls.

Recently, officials captured a photo of one of the more rare species of owl in New York; the Snowy Owl.

What does its appearance mean, and why do areas as far south as New York tend to see more of this mysterious Arctic predator?

Rare Snowy Owl Spotted in New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared a picture on their Facebook page of a Snowy Owl in the wild in upstate New York. The picture was taken during the day, for Snowy Owls are one of the rare owl species that hunt during daylight.

Snowy owls breed in the tundra of the high Arctic, according to Badgerland Birding.

The iconic and majestic species can generally be found perching low or to the ground in open areas such as fields, marshes, beaches, or frozen lake shores, according to the DEC.

While the Snowy Owl usually stays above the Arctic Circle, they can range south across Canada and the northern U.S. in the winter, including areas in New York, according to the NYC Bird Alliance.

The DEC says that Snowy owls have a lot of feathers to insulate themselves from frigid temperatures, making them one of the heaviest owl species in North America.

Why Are Snowy Owls in New York?

The New York DEC says that the state will tend to spot more Snowy owls when prey numbers are low in the Arctic.

NYC Bird Alliance says large waves of Snowy Owl heading south are known as irruptions. Bigger irruption years are thought to be tied to a "scarcity of food resources in the species' northern range", as well as to a "high number of successful Snowy Owl fledglings in a particular year" according to experts.

