Just a few weeks after officials say a Ford Escape struck an Amish buggy and then left the scene, another vehicle vs horse-drawn carriage crash has occurred in New York state. The latest crash resulted in two Amish teens being thrown from the buggy they were riding in, causing injuries.

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people.

Unfortunately, the ultra-Orthodox Amish world and the modern world can come in close proximity on the back roads of the state, resulting in fatal accidents. Amish are especially vulnerable in these situations due to not having the safety protocols that modern vehicles provide.

Another Amish Carriage Crash in New York State Leads to Teens Ejected From Buggy

The Post Standard reports that a 2014 RAM 1400 was traveling south on Route 26 when the 33-year-old crashed into the back of a buggy. New York State Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon in the Oneida County town of Ava.

The Post Standard says the buggy was "smashed to pieces", while the truck flipped and landed on its roof. The truck driver was not hurt, while a teenage Amish girl was brought to the hospital and then released.

Officials say a 16-year-old Amish boy was sent to the hospital with serious injures.

The recent rash of vehicle and carriage crashes lead one Sheriff in New York state to issue a message to drivers. Sheriff Mike Carpenelli told WWNY "as silly as it sounds, people want a better answer but pay attention.".

What the Sheriff is talking about is the number of Amish residents prevalent in some parts of New York state, and the need for motorists and carriages to be able to safely share the road.