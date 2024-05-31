Several Hospitalized After Amish Buggy Crash in New York State

Some may not know that the largest Old Order Amish community in the country is in New York state. According to The Travel, the town of Leon in Cattaraugus County has a population that is over 75% Amish.

The large Amish population in New York usually keep to their simple living, and rural life, as they maintain a separation from mainstream and modern society. This has created a bit of a curiosity from the outside world, though the traditionalist Amish people mainly like to be left alone.

However, sometimes the Amish world and the modern world can come in close proximity, and it can often happen on the back roads of the state. This has resulted in a number of collisions between the horse-drawn Amish carriages with modern vehicles, with some the crashes being fatal.

A recent example of a crash between Amish and non-Amish happened in April, when an Amish buggy and pickup truck collided on Route 90 in the town of Locke, New York.

Vehicle Vs Amish Buggy Crash in Chautauqua County Sends Four to the Hospital

Chautauqua Today reports that a woman was driving in the town of Harmony when she collided with a northbound buggy carrying three men Thursday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that all four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, though none of the injuries were life-threatening.

SEE Also: Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York fourth in the country for Amish people.