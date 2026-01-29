Amazon has confirmed it is laying off roughly 16,000 corporate employees worldwide, marking the company’s second major round of job cuts in recent months as it continues a broad restructuring of its business.

The latest layoffs come on the heels of an earlier workforce reduction in late 2025, when the company eliminated approximately 14,000 corporate roles.

Combined, Amazon has now cut close to 30,000 corporate jobs, largely affecting management, tech, and non-warehouse positions.

According to a report from CNN, the move is in an effort to combat rapidly growing AI tech and CEO Andy Jassy "wants the company to remain nimble so it can adapt and change quickly."

Layoffs will begin Wednesday across the company. Most employees will be given 90 days to look for new roles internally, while people who aren’t rehired at Amazon will be given severance pay and additional benefits, the company said.

The layoffs were reportedly announced to staff Tuesday night in an internal email. That memo was apparently sent inadvertently, because it referred to the blog post that wasn’t published until Wednesday morning.

Amazon separately announced Tuesday it would close its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go grocery businesses, as it doubles down on its Whole Foods branded stores.

Amazon Closing All Go and Fresh Stores

Amazon says it will continue hiring in priority areas even as it reduces other jobs, and affected corporate staff will be offered severance and internal placement help.