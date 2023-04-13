You Can Get Married in The Wienermobile

Have you ever wanted to wed inside a big wiener? Here is your chance. Can I be frank? I don't think I would do it but some would relish the idea.

Your wedding day is most likely one of the biggest days of your entire life. It's an important life event and there are several things you need to plan to make sure the day goes smoothly. You need to book a place to hold the ceremony and the reception. You'll need to hire a photographer, caterer and a DJ.

It can be extremely stressful. Planning a wedding can be hard on you mentally and it could be ever harder on your wallet.

Help could be coming from an unlikely place, a meat company.

Oscar Mayer is letting people get married inside the iconic Wienermobile. According to The Daily Meal, people constantly request the mobile hotdog to show up at their wedding. This is Oscar Mayer's way of fulfilling as many requests as they can. Instead of them coming to your wedding you could just hold your wedding in the car.

The ceremonies will be paid for by Oscar Mayer and will take place in Las Vegas on April 15 and 16. Bookings are first come first serve. Be sure to bring a valid marriage license for Nevada.

The ceremony will be held by Hotdoggers.

Do they play the song to your first dance with a wienie whistle?