It's hard to believe, but it's officially woolly bear caterpillar season here in New York. The cute little creatures are beloved for numerous reasons (including their alleged telepathic powers), but did you know that woolly bears have also been hiding a secret?

One of the most interesting thing about woolly bears is that like most caterpillars, they undergo metamorphosis, changing into a completely different creature all together. But have you ever seen one?

A woolly bear caterpillar

Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York

Woolly bears are famous in New York for their reported ability to predict the length of the upcoming winter. The adorable caterpillars are also soft and easy to handle (below), which means they can even be kept as "pets" by responsible children. There's one very special reason, though, that everybody should be interested in observing woolly bears.

A woolly bear caterpillar

What Do Woolly Bear Caterpillars Turn Into?

While every New Yorker knows what a woolly bear is, safe money would bet on the fact that they don't know that everyone's favorite caterpillar will eventually turn into a moth... specifically the Isabella tiger moth.

A woolly bear caterpillar, left, and an Isabella tiger moth, right

Lifecycle of Woolly Bear Caterpillar

The lifecycle of woolly bears is fascinating. The creatures are usually easy to find in the autumn, when they are searching for a safe place to sleep through the winter. When temperatures warm once again in spring, they will form a cocoon and eventually emerge as a bright yellow moth (below).

How to Identify Isabella Tiger Moth

The Isabella tiger moth can be identified by their yellow/tan wings, and may have "faint lines and small dark spots" on their wings as well. While woolly bear caterpillars live for nearly a year, the lifespan of the Isabella tiger moth is only one or two weeks.

While most moths and butterflies are more famous than their caterpillar counterparts (can you identify a monarch caterpillar?), the woolly bear might be the only example of the caterpillar being more famous than the moth. Speaking of the famous monarchs, check out their amazing fall migration below.

