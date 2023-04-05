That Time Willem Dafoe Filmed a Movie in Accord, NY

Residents of Ulster County may well know the famous "Rubber House" in Accord, NY. The strange-looking home has been home to Hollywood royalty and was even recently listed for rent on Airbnb.

The notable people who lived in the rubber house weren't the home's only claims to fame. The rubber house itself was one of the stars of the 2005 film, Before It Had a Name, which was written by and starred the team of Oscar-nominated Willem Dafoe and his wife, director Giada Colagrande.

Willem Dafoe and Wife Shoot Movie in the Hudson Valley

The film, which was shot almost entirely in the Hudson Valley in towns like New Paltz, Rosendale, and Accord, NY, followed a storyline almost as odd as the house that stood at the center of the story. The brief synopsis reads:

After her lover Karl dies, Eleonora goes to his New York estate known as 'The Rubber House' in hopes of learning about him. While there, she becomes involved with the property's strange caretaker, Leslie.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission Actors and Crew recently recognized the film, noting that Dafoe himself used to live in the "rubber house", which seemed to only officially receive the moniker after the movie was made (check out clips below). Curious cinephiles can even spend the night in the famous house.

Rent the Rubber House in Accord, NY

Airbnb currently lists the rubber house, which is described as "an architectural case study home nestled in prehistoric boulders", as available for a 3-night minimum stay. The 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home also boasts a dance studio, numerous balconies, and of course, a funky rubber exterior. Take a closer look below.

Rent this Amazing "Rubber House" in Accord, NY The lines between nature and architecture are blurred in this impressive home for rent on Airbnb