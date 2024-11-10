In August 2006, the small community of Poughkeepsie, New York, was shaken by the discovery of a body that would lead to an unsolved mystery. The remains of 44-year-old Sonia Centeno were found in a shallow grave, but her killer has never been identified.

The Grim Discovery

On August 4, 2006, two hikers in the Town of LaGrange, just outside Poughkeepsie, made a chilling discovery. While walking near the old Porter Farm on Mountain Road, they spotted what appeared to be a human hand partially exposed in the dirt. The hikers immediately contacted authorities, and an investigation quickly followed. It was determined that Centeno’s remains had likely been there for several months—possibly from as early as winter 2005.

Investigating the Leads

Despite numerous leads over the years, the case remains unsolved. Authorities believe that Sonia Centeno may have been dead for up to seven months before her body was found. When discovered, she was wearing distinctive clothing: black high-heeled ankle booties, a blue fleece zip-up vest from Okemo Ski Area, and a dark tunic. Described as a 5'3" Hispanic woman weighing around 117 pounds, Centeno also had a unique winged lion tattoo on her chest.

A City in Search of Answers

Sonia was last seen in the Main Street area of Poughkeepsie in the winter of 2006, but what happened to her in the months leading up to her death remains a mystery. Despite ongoing investigations, no one has been held accountable for her tragic death, and the case continues to haunt the community as police search for answers.