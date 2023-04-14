Who Else Caved and Cranked up There AC Already?

Today was rough and I was absolutely miserable. It turns out I was making it way worse than it had to be.

New York had some crazy high temperatures today. If you checked social media today then you most likely saw dozens of people complaining about the gorgeous weather. It was bizarre since it seems like just a few weeks ago we were all complaining about how cold it was in the Hudson Valley.

It was record breaking temperatures in New York City. According to Fox Weather, it has been the hottest month of April in 13 years.

New Yorkers all over the state felt it as well. If you stepped outside you were well aware of how hot it was. It was sweltering. Some parts of the Hudson Valley reached just over 90 degrees.

It was uncomfortably hot today and I hesitated to turn the air conditioning on. I thought I could hold out for a little while longer so I didn't turn it on at first. I opened all of the windows and waited for my place to cool off. After several hours of sitting in a puddle of my own sweat I decided to get outside and get some fresh air. It took me that long to realize that it was over 90 degrees.

I broke down at about 3 PM and turned on the wall air conditioning units. For some reason the place still wasn't cooling down. It took me a few hours to learn that I had never turned my heat off.

I hope no one made the same mistake that I did.