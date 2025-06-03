Have You Visited New York’s Famous ‘House on a Roof’?

There are plenty of odd things to find in New York, but a house on top of another house?? There's only one place to find such a specific attraction.

From the Hudson Valley all the way up to the Canadian border, backroads and highways in they state can take drivers to some wild locations... Why not plan a road trip to see as many as possible?

Road Trip to Camp on a Revolutionary War Battleground

This road trip is best experienced by starting far up north, near Lake Champlain. That's where you can actually camp on a Revolutionary War battlefield in Crown Point, NY (below). After your historic stay, it's time to set off to see some truly odd structures.

Visit the Tree Growing Through a General Store in the Adirondacks

Before you arrive at the "House on a Roof", why not stop at a business with a tree through their roof (below). Hoss's Country Corner in Long Lake, NY is a favorite destination for Adirondack tourists and locals alike (learn more HERE).

Visit the "House on the Roof" in Syracuse, NY

It will take one more long drive to arrive at your final destination: the House on a Roof in Syracuse, NY. Initially built as a "gimmick" by the factory on which it sits (the house was never more than a shell), the factory itself has now been transformed into apartments.

Affordable Housing Plan Transforms Buildings Across New York State

The plan that converted the factory into affordable living spaces is part of a wider statewide initiative, as Governor Kathy Hochul explained when she personally toured the famous "house" (below).

Fun Road Trips in Upstate New York

Of course, a Civil War battleground, a tree growing through a general store, and a house on a roof are just scratching the road trip surface. Check out more fascinating destinations (including the world's largest kaleidoscope) below.

