All across New York State, different regions are dealing with different levels of snowfall. Luckily, local locomotives seem like they couldn't care how deep the accumulation gets... they'll blast right through nearly anything.

Recently, areas like Oneida County in upstate New York saw feet and feet of snow thanks to its proximity to Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario. That's exactly where a recent video was taken of a train going full Hulk-Smash as it plowed through the drifts.

A heart-stopping video was recently captured in upstate New York showing how a massive train dealt with recent snowfall (I Love Utica via Facebook) A heart-stopping video was recently captured in upstate New York showing how a massive train dealt with recent snowfall (I Love Utica via Facebook) loading...

Viral Video Shows Upstate Train Demolishing Snowy Track

The video (below) was shot by a motorist near the entrance to the Ramsen, NY Highway Department. The train, which is barely visible thanks to the colossal accumulation of snow, barrels through the crossing in a plume of powder.

Trains vs. Snow in New York State

It's interesting to note that while some trains are equipped with rotary plows to help clear snow from the tracks, the train in Utica seemed to be doing just fine on its own. It's also slightly mind-bending to see the same snapshot during warmer months (below).

The train crossing on Old Route 12 in Ramsen, NY looks a lot different in October (L) compared to January (R) (Google/I Love Utica via Facebook) The train crossing on Old Route 12 in Ramsen, NY looks a lot different in October (L) compared to January (R) (Google/I Love Utica via Facebook) loading...

The viral video has been viewed over 10 million times, with commenters expressing amazement and former conductors sharing their own plowing experiences ("there was nothing like flying across the field without being able to see the tracks in front of you, you had a sensation that you were flying").

Get our free mobile app

A Fascinating Look at Some Upstate New York Train History! The topic is trains. Across Upstate New York you will find old train depots, railroad cars that have been transformed for other modern purposes, and historic sites that take us back when railroad was king in the region. Here are t1 interesting footnotes to that history! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio