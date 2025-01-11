VIDEO: Watch How an Upstate New York Train Deals with Snow
All across New York State, different regions are dealing with different levels of snowfall. Luckily, local locomotives seem like they couldn't care how deep the accumulation gets... they'll blast right through nearly anything.
Recently, areas like Oneida County in upstate New York saw feet and feet of snow thanks to its proximity to Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario. That's exactly where a recent video was taken of a train going full Hulk-Smash as it plowed through the drifts.
Viral Video Shows Upstate Train Demolishing Snowy Track
The video (below) was shot by a motorist near the entrance to the Ramsen, NY Highway Department. The train, which is barely visible thanks to the colossal accumulation of snow, barrels through the crossing in a plume of powder.
Trains vs. Snow in New York State
It's interesting to note that while some trains are equipped with rotary plows to help clear snow from the tracks, the train in Utica seemed to be doing just fine on its own. It's also slightly mind-bending to see the same snapshot during warmer months (below).
The viral video has been viewed over 10 million times, with commenters expressing amazement and former conductors sharing their own plowing experiences ("there was nothing like flying across the field without being able to see the tracks in front of you, you had a sensation that you were flying").
