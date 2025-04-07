Hudson Valley Police Go Viral With Another Unusual Lost Dog

Less than two weeks after a local police department went viral for a "special" dog they found wandering the Hudson Valley, they've put another hilarious animal in the spotlight.

In March, the Ossining Police Department received national attention for the lost dog they named Bitey McBiterton. The post (below), was shared over 4,000 times and was even covered by People magazine.

Viral Post by the Ossining Police Department

The humor used by the police department no doubt boosted the popularity of the post, and very well may have helped find Bitey's owners more quickly. Now, the OPD is hoping the same will happen with a different dog in their custody.

Another Lost Dog Goes Viral in Ossining, NY

If Bitey McBiterton was named for their snapping jaws, it's not hard to deduce how the next lost animal received their name. Looking surprisingly similar to Bitey, the OPD recently introduced the public to "Snuggles McNeedsabath" (below).

"Snuggles McNeedsabath" Found by Ossining Police Department

Though the Ossining Police Department shared that their newest ward "does not know Bitey", it's clear that both the OPD and the Hudson Valley public enjoy the lighthearted approach to what can be a traumatic event for both pet and owner.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Ossining Police Department Posts

"As an Ossining resident, whoever runs your social media page needs a very large raise!", said one commenter. "I don’t live anywhere near your town but I started following your page for updates like this one. Thank you for the laugh!", said another. Luckily, this story also ended with good news.

The OPD shared that the dog, who is actually named Milo, was reunited with his owners. The OPD also apologized for their misgendering of the smelly canine, vowing to receive training "to determine the sex of small white dogs" in the future.

