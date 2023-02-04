Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside.

Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.

When Maury shouts whether a man is or is not the father the audience still erupts to this day.

Mechanicville, NY Church Sign

A church in the Hudson Valley region is hoping people will bring that same enthusiasm to their church services. The Commitment Community Church in Mechanicville, New York is getting a lot of attention over their most recent sign to greet people who pass by the place of worship.

These signs are a great way to put a smile on your face. It's even better when it comes from a church where people may not expect humor.

The church is absolutely blown away by the response the sign has gotten. They would like to use the attention they have been getting to bring some awareness to their prom attire drive. They're currently collecting used prom dresses and tuxedos. They also need accessories like shoes, cufflinks and belts.

These kinds of signs always get eyes on them. A business in Wappingers Falls is always keeping its signs funny and fresh.

Commuters driving by are always laughing and are always pleasantly surprised by them.