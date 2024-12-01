Unsolved Mystery: Veteran Arthur P. Deering Vanishes Without A Trace In Beacon

A Man in Crisis

Arthur P. Deering, a 46-year-old military veteran, vanished under mysterious circumstances on June 20, 1998, around 8:00 p.m. at the Beacon train station in Beacon, New York. At the time of his disappearance, Deering was receiving care at a Veteran's Administration hospital for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and required medication to manage his condition. Without his medication, Deering may have experienced paranoid tendencies, adding to the concern for his safety. Deering is a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Marines, which further highlights the toll that combat may have had on his mental health.

What Happened at the Train Station?

Deering was last seen carrying a large black plastic bag containing his personal belongings while at the Beacon train station. He was supposed to arrive at the hospital, but he never made it. His absence raised alarms when he failed to check in with his caregivers, and he has not been heard from since. Several days after his disappearance, Deering's car was found abandoned on Spring Valley Street in Beacon, further deepening the mystery surrounding his sudden vanishing.

A Distinctive Appearance and Potential Travel

Deering is described as a white male, 6'0" tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left leg and a heart tattoo on his right arm. Notably, he walks with a limp and may have a full beard. He was living in Kingston, NY, at the time of his disappearance, but has ties to Memphis, Tennessee, and could be attempting to travel to eastern North Carolina, Tennessee, or Florida. It is possible that Deering is disoriented and living as a homeless person, unaware that his family is searching for him.

A Family’s Plea

Arthur P. Deering's family is desperately seeking answers about his whereabouts. They fear that his mental state and lack of medication may have left him vulnerable. A reward is being offered for information that could help solve this case. If you have seen Arthur Deering or have any information regarding his disappearance, please come forward.

Deering’s case remains unsolved, and the search continues for this missing man.