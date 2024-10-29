The Viral Clip That’s Still Triggering Upstate New York Residents
A clip from 2019 has resurfaced, and it’s once again ruffling feathers across Upstate New York.
In true Simpsons fashion, this episode, titled D'oh Canada, takes aim at the region in a brutal parody of Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”
But this isn’t just a playful jab—it’s a full-on roast of everything from Rochester’s Kodak collapse to Buffalo’s tailgating culture.
The clip has locals feeling a mix of rage, amusement, and maybe even a bit of pride. Homer’s one-liner,
“We’re headed to the one place that can never decline because it was never that great: Upstate New York,” cuts deep.
But the real punch comes when he sings about the region's less-than-glamorous features:
“Start watchin' Fox News / Stop watchin' your weight” and “There is no fancy part of it / Upstate New York.”
It's not hard to see why residents might be a little salty.
Many viewers have mistakenly credited the episode to John Frink, a longtime Simpsons writer and native of the Mohawk Valley known for sprinkling Upstate references throughout the show’s history.
Frink’s insider knowledge has made him a fan favorite among Empire State residents, so it was only natural that viewers assumed he was behind this takedown.
But here's the twist: IMDb reveals that Tim Long and Miranda Thompson actually wrote the episode.
The confusion likely stems from Frink's past shout-outs to Upstate New York—whether it’s the Oriskany firehouse, Syracuse’s crumbling roads, or Utica’s “steamed hams.” His distinctive Empire State nods have been so spot-on that fans connected the dots on this one.
Upstate residents have taken to Reddit to respond with a mix of laughs and groans.
“It hurts because it’s true,” one user admitted, while another added, “At least they know we exist!”
Still, some couldn’t resist pointing out the region’s silver linings—if only to ease the sting. As one resident put it, “We’re famous for potholes, hot wings, and Zwiegle’s, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Love it or hate it, the clip proves one thing: Upstate New York may not have the glitz of Manhattan, but it’s still got viral potential.
