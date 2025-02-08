Photos: How a Tree Ended Up in This New York Store

Upstate drivers might notice something a little out of the ordinary as they wind through the Adirondacks: a general store with a massive pine tree growing through the roof.

New York State has plenty of charming roadside attractions (plan a road trip to see some of the coolest ones at the bottom of this article), but Hoss's Country Corner might take the cake. Here's how a tree became a centerpiece of their business:

Visit Hoss's Country Corner in Long Lake, NY

For more than 50 years, Hoss's Country Corner has been serving both residents and visitors in Hamilton County, NY. The store, however, used to have a different name... and was much smaller.

How Did a Tree End Up in Hoss's Country Corner?

Formerly known as Freeman's, the country store became Hoss's in 1972. When it came time to expand the store, owners had a decision: cut down a nearby pine tree... or build around it.

Interesting Finds Inside Hoss's Country Corner in Long Lake, NY

Now a fully mature tree, visitors are treated to a truly unique sight once inside: a hulking trunk right in the middle of the store (above). Spending more than a minute in the store, however, and it's clear that the tree is only one of the special parts of Hoss's.

Highlights of Hoss's Country Corner

From seeking their famous "store cheese" and local maple syrup to attending their annual events like Octo-Bear Fest and their annual tent sale, Hoss's Country Corner is a favorite pitstop for both tourists and locals.

Hoss's Country Corner is located at 1142 Main Street in Long Lake, NY. As mentioned, there are more than a few unusual roadside attractions across upstate New York. Check out some of the best below, and start planning your summer road trip early.

