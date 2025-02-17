I’m currently in the process of registering my car in NY State after moving from Massachusetts which has nowhere near the amount of options as New York does.

I drive like I have a Death Wish and it seems everyone else around here does also.

So it's time that I get rid of these Mass plates that stick out like a sore thumb and make everyone yell

“ WOW ,That guy cut me off!!!! LOOK! Massachusetts plates.. of course”

I love NASCAR. Should I get a NASCAR Plate?

Design: A sweet field of Gen 6 Nascar presumably at a Watkins Glen? It looks like Charlotte Motor Speedway Though

Symbolism: \Victory and the excitement of the track, celebrating New York's fervent NASCAR fanbase.

I'm moving to The Hudson Valley. Should I get a Mid-Hudson Valley Vanity Plate?

Design: Earthy tones depict rolling hills , reflecting the region's scenic beauty and agricultural heritage.

Symbolism: Represents the Hudson River and the valley's lush landscapes, embodying its cultural significance.

I lose lots of money betting on horses. Should I get a Saratoga Race Track Plate?

Design: Showcases a sleek thoroughbred silhouette and iconic racing imagery.

Symbolism: Pays tribute to Saratoga's rich racing history and prestigious racecourse, capturing the essence of horse racing excitement.

I'm technically a member of the Press. Should I get New York Press Plate?

Design: White background features bold Blue lettering " NYP" and is super boring.

Symbolism: Honors the press's commitment to truth and democracy, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression and getting free parking because I'm on the radio

"Canals are sexy. What about an Erie Canal Bicentennial Plate?"

Erie Canal Bicentennial Commemorative Plate:

Design: A red Shield with accents depicts the iconic Erie Canal locks with horse drawn vessel .

Symbolism: Celebrates the canal's role in shaping New York's history and economy, paying homage to its engineering marvels and scenic beauty

Whichever plate I choose, I'm not changing the horrific way that I drive.

60 on surface streets and 70 on the Taconic.