You Will Be Issued A Ticket For Doing This At New York Home Depot

You Will Be Issued a Ticket for Doing This at Home Depot

If you’ve ever pulled up to Home Depot and thought, “Hey, I’ll just leave my car here for a second,” think again.

Officers with local police are stepping up enforcement in parking lots due to a rising number of drivers illegally using fire lanes.

Fire lanes exist for a reason—emergency access.

In the event of a fire or medical emergency, first responders need a clear, unobstructed path to reach the store quickly. A single car blocking the lane could waste precious time, and in an emergency, seconds matter.

“Don’t be lazy, find a parking spot.” — Detective Gregory Drobot, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

He added, “These areas are designed for those crucial seconds in life-saving emergencies. Don’t park in these lanes even if you’re just ‘running in quick.’”

It’s not just illegal to park in a fire lane—it’s always prohibited. That means no stopping, idling, or quick loading while leaving your hazard lights on. Pulling up to drop off or pick up a passenger isn’t allowed.

Delivery drivers are also expected to find legal parking spots instead of using the fire lane as a temporary loading zone.

Law enforcement is cracking down because too many drivers treat these critical emergency access areas as personal convenience spots.

Fines for fire lane violations can be costly, and repeated offenses may result in additional penalties.

So, before you think about parking in a fire lane “just for a minute,” remember that those few seconds of convenience could delay first responders from doing their job. Find a legal parking spot—it’s a small price for public safety.