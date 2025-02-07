Thumbs Up: Is Hitchhiking Illegal in New York?

Recently, I saw a guy on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie with his thumb out attempting to hitch a ride. It was cold and miserable and for a moment I considered picking him up. Then the thought occurred to me- If you pick up a stranger who needs a ride are you breaking the law?

It Used To Be Common Practice

Hitchhiking became a common method of traveling during the Great Depression and during the counterculture of the 1960s. Not only was it common but it was completely normal. Despite the dangers, people still gave and took rides from people they didn't know. People hitched a ride from town to town. Also, colleges even used to have ride boards where people would post where they were going or wanted to go in hopes they could find other riders. Some colleges still have these boards unofficially.

Ride-Sharing Is Safer

With Lyft, Uber, and other ride-share options so accessible it is hard to believe that people would still hitchhike today. Many people consider hitching a ride with a stranger a dangerous activity.

Can You Legally Hitchhike in New York State?

In the United States, there is no federal law regarding hitchhiking, however, each state has its own laws regarding hitching rides. It's actually legal in 44 of 50 states. According to worldpopulationreview.com, in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wyoming, hitchhiking is prohibited by state law, citing concerns over safety and potential risks associated with soliciting rides from strangers.

Even though it is illegal in NY state, like many illegal things it's still done. If you choose to hitchhike, here are some recommended safety practices include:

Asking for rides at gas stations instead of signaling at the roadside

Refusing rides from alcohol impaired drivers

Hitchhiking during daylight hours

Trusting one's instincts